Mysterious blast in J&K’s Poonch
By IANS | Published: November 16, 2023 07:17 AM 2023-11-16T07:17:39+5:30 2023-11-16T07:20:03+5:30
Jammu, Nov 16 A mysterious blast took place late Wednesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. However, ...
Jammu, Nov 16 A mysterious blast took place late Wednesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. However, there was no casualty.
Police on Thursday said that a mysterious blast took place near a temple in Surankote area of Poonch district late last evening.
“There was no casualty in this incident. The area has been cordoned off and a team of FSL called in to ascertain the nature of the blast," they said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app