Mysterious blast in J&K’s Poonch

By IANS | Published: November 16, 2023 07:17 AM 2023-11-16T07:17:39+5:30 2023-11-16T07:20:03+5:30

Jammu, Nov 16 A mysterious blast took place late Wednesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. However, ...

Mysterious blast in J&K’s Poonch | Mysterious blast in J&K’s Poonch

Mysterious blast in J&K’s Poonch

Next

Jammu, Nov 16 A mysterious blast took place late Wednesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. However, there was no casualty.

Police on Thursday said that a mysterious blast took place near a temple in Surankote area of Poonch district late last evening.

“There was no casualty in this incident. The area has been cordoned off and a team of FSL called in to ascertain the nature of the blast," they said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app