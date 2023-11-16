Mysterious blast in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Nov 16 A mysterious blast took place late Wednesday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. However, there was no casualty.

Police on Thursday said that a mysterious blast took place near a temple in Surankote area of Poonch district late last evening.

“There was no casualty in this incident. The area has been cordoned off and a team of FSL called in to ascertain the nature of the blast," they said.

