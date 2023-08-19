Mysterious death of Bengal-based student in Vijayawada hostel: Family to move Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Aug 19 At a time when the political parties in West Bengal are busy garnering mileage over the ragging-related death of a fresher of Jabalpur University, the parents of an engineering student dying under similar circumstances in the student’s hostel of a reputed institute in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada has decided to approach the Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

The parents of the victim student have already written letters to the President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding a CBI inquiry in the matter.

In the letters, the victim's father has claimed that the death of his son, allegedly by falling from the balcony of the 11th floor of the students’

hostel of the Vijayawada-based engineering college, was actually due to ragging. He has alleged that his son was probably pushed to his death.

After successfully qualifying the national joint entrance examination for engineering, the now-deceased Sourodeep Chowdhury, got admitted in the computer engineering KL University based out of Vijayawada at Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

On July 25, his father Sudip Chowdhury, who is a professor in the homeopathy division at a Homeopathy College at Midnapore in West Midnapore

district of West Bengal, claimed that on July 24 he received a phone call from the university authorities about the death of his son from falling

from the balcony at 11th floor of the students’ hostel.

“However, after we reached there, we were shocked to see his body which had no evidence of the kind of injury marks that are inevitable after falling

from the 11th floor. The approach of the university authorities was equally suspicious. When I insisted on visiting the students’ hostel they resisted. The university authorities were equally reluctant to send the body for autopsy purposes,” he said.

Sudip Chowdhury had already filed an FIR at the local Tadepalli Police station at Vijayawada. Now they will be approaching the Calcutta High Court

demanding a CBI probe in the matter.

