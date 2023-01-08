Mysterious deaths of Russian oligarchs who dared to criticise Putin (IANS Explainer)

A number of Russian businessmen, most of whom were President Vladimir Putin's critics, have been dying curiously, and several on foreign soil, over the past few months particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. These prominent businessmen had risen to wield enough influence over the state. In Russia, they are the oligarchs.

Why the oligarchs matter?

The lexical definition of an oligarch is an individual who through private acquisition of state assets amassed great wealth that is stored especially in foreign accounts and properties, and who typically maintain close links to the highest government circles.

The political influence that the oligarch wields is that it can considerably manipulate the economic policies in the favour of their interest, thereby interfering with the state.

The implication of such a situation is that the oligarchs could be a potential threat to the state if their interests come in conflict.

In the wake of the war against Ukraine, an independent stand of the oligarchy, given their business and economic interest and influence, could prove to be anti-state.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the mysterious deaths of affluent Russ, that died by either suicide or accident

