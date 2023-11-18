Mystery firing in Mumbai's Mazagaon area sparks panic, no casualty

Mumbai, Nov 18 The Mumbai Police are probing a mysterious case of shooting that took place around 3 a.m in the congested Mazagaon area of south Mumbai, according to officials.

There are no injuries by the bullet that was fired by an unidentified person, and the motive behind the crime is also not clear.

According to officials, around 3 a.m., two persons came on a scooter and one of them whipped out a pistol and fired at a person standing on the footpath near the Afzal restaurant, before zooming off.

However, the shooter apparently missed his target and the scared person attempted to flee from the spot but suffered a minor injury when he was hit by a stone.

He was later taken to the Sir J. J. Hospital for treatment and discharged after treatment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor