Mysuru convention is not show of strength: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru, July 18 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the BJP was spreading false propaganda against his government, and the convention in Mysuru is a programme aimed at presenting the pro-people initiatives of the Congress government.

He said, "It's not an event of showing strength of anyone," he stressed.

Speaking to the media at the Mysuru airport on Friday, CM Siddaramaiah addressed various issues, including the BJP's criticism of the upcoming convention in Mysuru. The BJP has stated that the convention has been organised by CM Siddaramaiah to "blackmail" the Congress high command to keep him in the top position in the state.

Responding to the BJP’s criticism and questions in this regard by the media, he said, the event is not a show of strength of anyone, but an event organised to convey the performance of the Congress-led government in Karnataka.

“Tomorrow (July 19), development works worth around Rs 2,600 crore will be launched in Mysuru. What development work has the BJP undertaken?” he questioned.

When asked about the statement on the September revolution in state politics by his close associate, Minister K.N. Rajanna, CM Siddaramaiah responded that the media should ask him about it.

Asked whether Congress' support among urban voters was declining, the Chief Minister replied, “Congress has won two constituencies in Mysuru district and secured victory in three Assembly bypolls in Bengaluru city. We have won 16 out of 28 Assembly seats in Bengaluru city. Tomorrow’s event is not a show of strength by any individual; it is a development-oriented programme.”

Regarding the extension of the tenure of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal, the Chief Minister said there is no objection to the extension itself. However, the Central government has still not issued a notification on water sharing, which has put pressure on the state.

“There is an interstate dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In our state’s case, there is no hurdle for the Centre to issue a notification as per the verdict. Karnataka will not incur any loss in the water-sharing process. Permission has already been granted to raise the height of the Almatti reservoir to 524.26 meters,” he added.

On the questions about the report of the inquiry commission into the stampede during the RCB victory celebration in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah said the report will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting, and appropriate decisions will be taken.

Responding to the BJP’s suggestion that Congress should nominate AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge as its Prime Ministerial candidate, CM Siddaramaiah said, “If that’s what the BJP truly believes, let the BJP state president, Vijayendra, first hand over his position to someone from a Scheduled Caste, and let the BJP nominate a Scheduled Caste leader as the country’s Prime Minister.”

He asserted that it is the Congress party, not the BJP, that truly stands for constitutional and social justice.

