Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat: Vokkaliga group announces support for Congress candidate

Mysuru, April 19 A group that represents the influential Vokkaliga community in Karnataka's high-profile Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency has announced support for Congress M. Lakshman.

This comes amid Congress' consistent efforts to corner the BJP for denying the ticket to sitting MP Pratap Simha, who hails from the Vokkaliga community.

The BJP has replaced Simha, a two-time parliamentarian from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, and fielded royal scion Yaduveer Wadiyar while the Congress has nominated Lakshman, a Vokkaliga and a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for the seat.

Mari Swamy, the President of the Mysuru Vokkaliga Association, announced on Thursday that the association will support Congress candidate Lakshman.

"Sitting MP Pratap Simha was denied the ticket as he hailed from the Vokkaliga community... The Vokkaligas are systematically sidelined and hence, the decision is made... We are not supporting Lakshman because he is a Congress candidate," he said.

The Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat has about 15 lakh voters, of them more than 4 lakh are Vokkaligas followed by Lingayats, Dalits and OBCs. Besides, there are 1.5 lakh Muslim and 1 lakh Brahmin voters.

