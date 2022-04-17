N-E states fear making Hindi a must till Class 10 will undermine local culture
Guwahati/Agartala, April 17 Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent announcement to make Hindi a compulsory subject in all the Northeastern states up to Class 10 has evoked mixed reactions. The region presents a complex linguistic mosaic which has jealously preserved over 200 dialects.
Various political and apolitical bodies have strongly advocated promoting and protecting the indigenous and local languages for the all-round integration.
India's Northeastern region is home to 45.58 million people
