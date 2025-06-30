N. Ramchander Rao likely to be Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad, June 30 Senior leader N. Ramchander Rao is likely to be appointed as the new President of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit, party sources said on Monday.

The party's central leadership is understood to have finalised Rao as the State BJP President.

A High Court advocate and former Member of Legislative Council (MLC), Rao will file the nomination for the post on Monday afternoon.

With the Central leadership conveying its choice, no other leader is likely to enter the fray.

Rao is likely to be elected unanimously on Tuesday.

Though Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay and BJP MPs Eatala Rajender and Arvind Dharmapuri were seen as strong contenders for the post, the BJP's central leadership is believed to have preferred Ramchander Rao, a party loyalist and non-controversial figure.

A Brahmin, Rao had been active in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and the legal cell of the BJP.

He earlier headed the BJP's Hyderabad unit.

A section of senior leaders of BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are understood to have backed the choice of Ramchander Rao.

Meanwhile, reacting to reports of Ramchander Rao being picked as the next State BJP President, controversial leader and MLA T. Raja Singh said the state party President should be elected by party cadres.

He added that his personal view is that from booth-level workers to senior leaders, the active members of the party should elect the President.

The MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad said that the party suffered damage in the past due to appointment of Presidents recommended by some people.

He said that the party workers are the real strength of the BJP and because of their efforts the party won eight Lok Sabha seats last year.

The BJP on Sunday issued notification for election of new state unit chief.

Nominations can be filed on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. while nominations can be withdrawn from 4 to 5 p.m. the same day.

Union Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, will serve as the Returning Officer.

Several top BJP leaders were seen as front-runners to succeed current state party President and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

They included Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay, who was removed as the state BJP President before 2023 Assembly elections, MPs Arvind Dharmapuri, Eatala Rajender, K. Laxman and D.K. Aruna.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy was appointed State BJP President ahead of 2023 Assembly elections, replacing Bandi Sanjay.

He led the party in Assembly elections and in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While the BJP could win just eight seats in 119-member Assembly, it improved its performance in Lok Sabha polls to double the tally of seats to eight.

After BJP retained power at the Centre, Union Minister Kishan Reddy was re-inducted into the Cabinet.

A change in the state leadership has been on cards for several months.

