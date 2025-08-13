'Nabanna Avijan' violence: 4 BJP leaders summoned by Kolkata Police approach HC for anticipatory bail

Kolkata, Aug 13 Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have approached the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail after being summoned by the Kolkata Police in connection with their alleged involvement in the ruckus over Nabanna Avijan (march to state secretariat) here on August 9.

One of these four BJP leaders is the cricketer-turned-politician and party legislator, Ashok Dinda. The other three are Kali Khatik, Shankudeb Panda, and former Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh.

They have also pleaded for quashing all cases registered against them in connection with the march to the state secretariat rally on August 9. The single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta has admitted the petitions.

All the petitions would be heard simultaneously on Thursday.

Dinda and others are supposed to appear at New Market Police Station in central Kolkata on August 17.

On Tuesday, Kolkata Police issued summons to Dinda and others to appear before it for allegedly threatening to beat up policemen during the 'Nabanna Avijan' protest on August 9.

A senior police officer said: "During Saturday's Nabanna Avijan, Ashok Dinda threatened our officers and provoked others to assault our on-duty policemen. He also assaulted a guard of an IAS officer. Therefore, he has been summoned to appear before the New Market Police Station on August 17. We have also seized video footage of the BJP MLA threatening and abusing the police officers."

It may be noted that following violence during the 'Nabanna Avijan (march to state secretariat)' in which the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim was injured, the police had registered seven cases against BJP leaders, including Dinda.

The leaders were accused of destroying public properties, preventing government officials from discharging their duties, threatening on-duty policemen, verbally abusing them, assaulting police Constables, and violating the High Court's order for a peaceful protest.

The police also said that five policemen were injured during the protest march, of which three were admitted to SSKM Hospital.

