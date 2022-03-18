Nadda celebrates Holi with BJP workers in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday celebrated Holi with party workers at his residence in New Delhi.

Earlier, extending his wishes to people, Nadda said, "May the colors of Holi bring happiness and prosperity in your life. With this wish, I wish all the countrymen a very happy festival of colours."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also celebrated the festival of colours with party workers and supporters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended Holi greetings and wished for happiness, peace, good fortune, and new energy in everyone's life.

"May this great festival of colours, joy and happiness infuse happiness, peace, good fortune and new energy in everyone's life," he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended Holi greetings to the nation. "Greetings on the special occasion of Holi. It is a festival associated with colours, positivity, vibrancy, happiness and harmony," he said.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

