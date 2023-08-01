Nadda expresses grief over loss of lives in Maharashtra's Shahapur

New Delhi, Aug 1 BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to tragic incident in Maharashtra's Shahapur.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

"Saddened by the tragic accident in Maharashtra's Shahapur. The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and local administration are carrying

out rescue operations and providing assistance to the affected people," Nadda wrote in a tweet.

He said, "I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed sadness over the tragic mishap.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah wrote

in a tweet.

At least 15 workers were killed and three others injured when a crane crashed on a girder in Shahapur under Thane district where work on the

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway (Samruddhi Mahamarg) was underway in the wee hours of Tuesday.

--IANS

