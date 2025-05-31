Nadda in Jaipur today to launch schemes for enhancing women's education, financial security

Jaipur, May 31 In a bid to connect with the women of Rajasthan, BJP National President J.P. Nadda will be in Jaipur on Saturday where he will launch a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing women's education and security and initiate the direct transfer of financial benefits under several key schemes.

His visit coincides with the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, during which he will attend two major programmes focussed on women's welfare and party organisation.

J.P. Nadda will first participate in a government event at the Regional Institute of Co-operative Management (RIC), where he will launch a series of schemes aimed at enhancing women's education and security.

During the programme, he will also initiate the direct transfer of financial benefits under several key schemes.

Later, at a party event organised at Entertainment Paradise, Nadda will engage with BJP workers and public representatives, offering guidance on organisational strength and electoral strategy.

He is also scheduled to visit the Chief Minister’s residence during his trip.

As part of nationwide celebrations led by the BJP central leadership to honour Rani Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy, a state-level dialogue is being organised in Jaipur.

According to the itinerary, J.P. Nadda will depart from Delhi at 11:10 AM on an Air India flight and arrive at Jaipur Airport at 12:15 PM.

He will be received by Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and other senior party leaders. From there, he will proceed to MNIT, where he is expected to stay from 12:45 PM to 1:45 PM.

Nadda will then head to Jhalana RIC at 2:00 PM to inaugurate the 'Kalika Unit' initiative.

During this event, 150 Kalika units will be flagged off, supporting women's safety and empowerment.

The event will also witness the transfer of funds under various schemes including the 'Lado Protsahan Yojana' in which 32,755 girls will be direct beneficiaries, ST Pre-Matric Scholarship, Safai Karmachari Pre-Matric Scholarship, Balika Distance Education Scheme, Balika Shiksha Protsahan Yojana and Lakhpati Didi Loan Scheme.

These initiatives reflect the BJP’s commitment to empowering women and boosting their participation in education and economic activities, said party workers.

