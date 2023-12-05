Nadda meets PM Modi, discusses CM probables for MP, Raj & Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Dec 5 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence here to discuss the names for the post of chief minister in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where the saffron emerged victorious in the recently-concluded Assembly polls, a source said.

The BJP leadership has been holding discussions on the probable chief ministerial names since the results were announced on Sunday (December 3).

Senior party leaders, especially those who oversaw the election process in the three states, have met Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, as well as on Tuesday, to submit their feedback.

A source in the know of things said that Nadda is likely to share the feedback he received so far with Modi during his meeting with the Prime Minister.

The BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh while it defeated the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to wrest power from the grand old party.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor