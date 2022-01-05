Nadda postpones Bengal visit amid COVID-19 surge

BJP national president JP Nadda postponed his West Bengal visit amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday.

"In view of the evolving COVID-19 situation and rising number of new cases in Kolkata, BJP national president JP Nadda's scheduled visit to West Bengal on 9-10 January stands postponed," said the state's BJP unit." "Fresh dates for his visit will be announced in due course," added the state BJP unit.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded 9,073 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total cases to 16,64,301. Total active cases in West Bengal till Tuesday evening are 25,475.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor