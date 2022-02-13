Nadda to visit Manipur soon, release party manifesto: CM Biren Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will soon visit Manipur and release the party's manifesto for upcoming Assembly elections in the state, said Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit the state ahead of polls.

"BJP president JP Nadda will soon visit the state and release the party manifesto for the State Assembly election. PM Modi will also visit the state however the schedule is not confirmed yet," N Biren Singh said.

The Chief Minister on Saturday launched of BJP Creative Campaign at Imphal hotel. The event was attended by state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, state in-charge Sambit Patra, and state minister Th Biswajit Singh and Vungzagin Valte.

The elections in Manipur will be held on February 27 and March 3. Votes will be counted on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor