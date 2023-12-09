Nadda virtually interacts with Rajasthan BJP MLAs

Jaipur, Dec 9 Amid the suspense over naming the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan, BJP President J.P. Nadda on Saturday evening held a crucial virtual meeting with the newly-elected party MLAs in the desert state.

During the meeting, Nadda also spoke to the MLAs regarding the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra and the upcoming programmes of the party.

Nadda, sources said, instructed the MLAs to complete the preparations for the Yatra by December 17. He also told the MLAs to decide on the effective routes in their respective Assembly constituencies.

BJP's national General Secretary Sunil Bansal, state unit chief C.P. Joshi, General Secretary (Organisation) Chandrashekhar were also present in the meeting.

Nadda interacted with the MLAs for about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, sources said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde -- who were named observers for Rajasthan on Friday -- are likely to reach Jaipur on Sunday night to oversee a legislative party meeting.

The BJP MLAs have been instructed to stay in Jaipur for the next two days.

Mahant Balaknath, meanwhile, has rejected the ongoing speculation about him becoming the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

"Please ignore the speculation being made about me. I am gaining experience under the guidance of the Prime Minister," he tweeted.

