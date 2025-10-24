Naga body declares holiday to mark reception of NSCN-IM chief Muivah in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 24 The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of Nagas in Manipur, has declared a ‘Genna’, a traditional day of respect and celebration, to honour NSCN-IM supremo Thuingaleng Muivah’s upcoming civic reception, scheduled for October 29 in Senapati district headquarters.

'Genna', in Naga culture and customs, refers to restrictions to ensure maximum participation when a national holiday or an important day for the community is observed.

During this time, Naga community members customarily abstain from routine activities to observe rituals and celebrate collective identity. As a mark of respect for the occasion, the UNC has directed that all educational institutions and shops across Naga-inhabited areas remain closed.

UNC President N.G. Lorho declaring the ‘Genna’, in a statement said that in reverence to our traditions and cultural practices, the Nagas in the present state of Manipur, hereby declare a Genna on the occasion of the historic Civic Reception in honour of the living legend Muivah at Tahamzam (Senapati) on October 29.

“During this ‘Genna’, we call upon all community members to declare holidays in all educational institutions, and shops shall remain closed as a mark of respect. Also refrain from all economic and commercial activities. Participate in the community gatherings and programmes to celebrate the occasion. Uphold the Naga spirit of unity and solidarity,” the UNC chief said.

Nonagenarian Naga leader Muivah, also the Ato Kilonser (Prime Minister) of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), arrived in the Naga-inhabited Ukhrul district in Manipur on Wednesday (October 22) to visit his birthplace, Somdal village, for the first time in 50 years.

The NSCN-IM supremo is now staying in Somdal village and he will return to Dimapur via Manipur’s Senapati district on October 29.

Thousands of Nagas from all walks of life, dressed in traditional attire and carrying NSCN-IM flags, greeted Muivah after his helicopter landed at Bakshi Ground in the Ukhrul district headquarters from Nagaland’s Dimapur.

A large number of Naga men, holding traditional spears and wearing customary headgears, turned up at the venue to welcome Muivah, the key negotiator in the Naga peace talks with the Union government since the NSCN-IM entered into a ceasefire in 1997.

The influential Naga body Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) organised all arrangements for the much-anticipated visit of Muivah and his associates to Ukhrul district.

