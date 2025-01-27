Naga body in Manipur to oppose India-Myanmar border fencing

Imphal/Aizawl, Jan 27 The United Naga Council (UNC) on Monday reiterated its opposition to the border fencing along the India-Myanmar border.

In Mizoram, an apex student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), on Monday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging the Central government to reconsider its decision to 'scrap' the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and erection of fencing the India-Myanmar border.

UNC President N.G. Lorho once again issued directives to all its units and subordinate organisations to initiate stringent steps to prevent the border fencing activities at their respective jurisdiction in unison without fear and favour.

"No activities in regards to the purported construction of border fencing along the imaginary artificial India-Mayanmar border would be allowed in the Naga ancestral homeland. Esteemed units and subordinate bodies of the Council of the impacted areas are requested to initiate stringent steps to prevent the fencing activities at their respective jurisdiction in unison without fear and favour," the UNC directive said.

It added that the Naga population in Manipur is called to remain steadfast to "fight against such sinister design of the colonial power to alienate the Nagas from their lands by the sinister move of the government -- constructing walls and fencing along the "imaginary" India-Myanmar border.

Nagaland and Mizoram governments and a large number of political parties in the two states have been opposing both border fencing and the FMR.

People belonging to different tribal communities living on either side of the India and Myanmar borders, and the Nagaland and Mizoram governments have been demanding to continue the old FMR regime.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently adopted a new scheme to issue a pass to the border residents of both India and Myanmar living within 10 km on either side of the frontier to regulate cross-border movements.

The new scheme would replace the previously suspended FMR, which earlier allowed citizens residing close to both sides of the India-Myanmar border to move 16 km into each other's territory without a passport or visa.

Four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km), and Mizoram (510 km) -- share a 1,643-km unfenced border with Myanmar.

The entire 1,643-km porous India-Myanmar border, known for the smuggling of arms, ammunition, and narcotics, will be fenced at a cost of Rs 31,000 crore.

In Mizoram, the apex student body, MZP sent its letter to the Union Home Minister through state Governor General (retired) V.K Singh.

The MZP letter said the FMR with Myanmar has played a vital role in preserving and fostering the Mizo way of life as well as cultural ties between ethnic Mizos of the two countries by facilitating cross-border contact, economic activities, sharing of resources and participation in each other's cultural, religious ceremonies and community events.

"The proposed termination of the FMR and the fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border threaten to sever these bonds, depriving the Mizo community's cultural rights and access to essential resources.

This decision of the fencing and scrapping of FMR disregards the geographical, historical, and economic interconnectedness of our communities, which have long transcended political boundaries," the letter said.

