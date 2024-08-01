Naga political issue: NSCN-IM reiterates separate flag, constitution demand

Kohima, Aug 1 The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Thursday said that it would not accept the Indian Constitution and reiterated the separate flag and constitution demand.

The influential Naga body claimed "as the Central government admits the historical fact that sovereign Naga people had not given their consent to join the Indian Union, the question of accepting the Indian Constitution does not arise".

"Thus, acknowledging the position of the Nagas and appreciating the intricacies of the Indian system, the government of India, during the tenure of the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, proposed the option of solving the problem on the basis of the principle of shared-sovereignty, which was subsequently signed under the leadership of the present Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on August 3, 2015," the NSCN-IM said in a statement.

It said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "NSCN-IM General Secretary/Ato Kilonser (the Chief Negotiator) of NSCN/GPRN along with high dignitaries from both the parties wherein the government of India has duly recognised and acknowledged the unique history and sovereignty of Nagalim".

Announcing that the NSCN-IM would observe the 9th year anniversary of the "historic" Framework Agreement (FA) signed on August 3, 2015, the Naga body said that "the FA is a testament of Central government recognising Nagalim as a sovereign state".

"Therefore, Nagalim national flag and constitution are an integral part of FA and duly recognised and acknowledged in the letter and spirit of FA.

"The Nagas should treasure and hold on the FA unsparingly lest we miss the sure promise of God. Why should we allow doubt and confusion to seal the doom of our fate ? Our course is set: we are very sure and certain of what is ours and what we must be," the NSCN-IM stated.

More than 90 rounds of meetings were held between the government and the Naga groups over the decades-old unresolved Naga political issue.

The NSCN-IM has remained unyielding on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas as well as integration of Naga-inhabited areas spread over four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, besides Myanmar.

