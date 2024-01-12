'Nagada', weighing 500 kg, reaches Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Jan 12 A Nagada, weighing around 500 kg that has reached Ayodhya in a special chariot from Gujarat, will be installed at the 'appropriate' place.

The Nagada is accompanied by a letter from Gujarat VHP's Ashok Rawal and was accepted by Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Chirag Patel, who brought the Nagada, said that it is adorned with layers of gold and silver.

The structure of Nagada involves the use of iron and copper plates as well. It was constructed by the people of Dabgar community.

This huge Nagada, a symbol of Hindu culture, has been constructed in the Daryapur extension of Karnavati metropolis to be installed in the Ram temple.

