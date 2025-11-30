Nagaland all set for 26th 'Hornbill Festival'

Kohima, Nov 30 Nagaland is fully geared up for the 26th edition of the iconic 'Hornbill Festival', beginning Monday, with elaborate preparations in place at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, around 12 km south of the state capital Kohima.

The 10-day festival, coinciding with Nagaland's Statehood Day, will be celebrated from December 1 to 10. This year's 'Hornbill Festival' will also see the participation of six Partner Countries - the UK, France, Austria, Switzerland, Malta and Ireland, while Arunachal Pradesh will participate as the Partner State.

Named after the hornbill, the globally admired bird revered across Naga folklore, the festival draws together all 17 major tribes of Nagaland and their sub-tribes, showcasing their rich cultural heritage through traditional dances, music, attire and customs.

Over 86 per cent of the state's two million population (2011 census) belong to tribals. The objective of the annual event is to preserve and promote the enduring traditions of Nagaland while offering visitors a closer understanding of its diverse cultural tapestry.

Tourists from across India and abroad flock to the festival every year to enjoy traditional cuisine, art forms, performances and indigenous sports.

Celebrated as the 'Festival of Festivals', Hornbill is one of India's biggest cultural tourism events and plays a key role in promoting Nagaland as a vibrant travel destination.

Alongside cultural showcases, the state will highlight business and investment opportunities through industry roundtables during the 10-day extravaganza.

A Tourism Department official said the festival unites people across communities and nations, offering a vivid display of crafts, sports, food fairs, games and ceremonial events.

Traditional arts, including wood carving, painting and sculpture, will also be featured prominently. Major highlights include the Naga Morungs exhibition, sale of arts and crafts, food and herbal medicine stalls, flower shows, cultural medleys, fashion shows, beauty pageants, traditional archery, Naga wrestling, indigenous games and musical concerts.

Meanwhile, responding to requests from the Nagaland government, the Centre on Saturday relaxed the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime for foreign visitors during the festival.

A senior official in Kohima said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has conveyed to Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen that the Government of India has approved temporary PAP relaxation for the 10-day period.

The state government had been pressing for temporary relaxation over the past year to ensure greater global participation.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had met central leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on several occasions and had written multiple times to the Centre on the issue.

The PAP, imposed under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958, regulates the entry of foreign nationals into Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

