Nagaland becomes first paperless Assembly by implementing National e-Vidhan Application programme

Nagaland on Saturday created history by becoming the first State Assembly in the country to implement the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) programme to become completely paperless.

The Nagaland Assembly Secretariat has attached a tablet or e-book on each table in the 60 members' assembly amid the ongoing Budget session.

"Nagaland becomes India's 1st Legislative Assembly to successfully implement National e-Vidhan project. Now members can use electronic devices to participate in House proceedings. This initiative encourages paperless operations and reflects government's commitment towards Ashta Lakshmi," tweeted Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi as NeVa works under the supervision of his ministry.

According to the official note, NeVA is a work-flow system deployed on NIC Cloud, MeghRaj which helps the Chair of the House to conduct the proceedings of the House smoothly and to conduct Legislative Business of the House in a Paperless manner.

NeVA is a device neutral and member-centric application created to equip them to handle diverse House Business smartly by putting entire information regarding member contact details, rules of procedure, list of business, notices, bulletins, bills, starred/unstarred questions and answers, papers laid, committee reports etc. in their handheld devices/ tablets and equip all Legislatures/Departments to handle it efficiently.

NeVA completely eliminates the process of sending out a notice/request for the collection of data.

The application hosts a secure page for each Member of the House for submitting questions and other notices.

The aim of the project is to bring all the legislatures of the country together, in one platform thereby creating a massive data depository without having the complexity of multiple applications.

Paperless Assembly or e-Assembly is a concept involving electronic means to facilitate the work of Assembly. It enables automation of the entire law-making process, tracking of decisions and documents, sharing of information.

The expenses for implementing NeVA is funded by the Centre and the state government on a 90:10 sharing basis.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor