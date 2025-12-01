Nagaland CM reaffirms commitment to honourable and inclusive Naga political solution

Kohima, Dec 1 Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday, while reiterating his promise for an early Naga political solution, reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to achieving an honourable and inclusive settlement to the Naga political issue.

Addressing the Statehood Day celebration at the Nagaland Secretariat Plaza in Kohima, the Chief Minister said that the efforts of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), which met on September 1, and unanimously endorsed the Ungma statement of August 23, 2025.

The Naga political groups, tribal Hohos and the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) made a declaration on August 23 after a meeting in Ungma village, Nagaland.

The declaration signifies a commitment to Naga unity, reconciliation, and a shared political future based on historical and political rights.

Rio emphasised the PAC’s call for all Naga political groups, backed by Tribal Hohos, to converge on a common platform and pursue a shared political vision.

The PAC comprises Ministers, Advisors, representatives of all political parties and Members of Parliament.

He also recalled the broad-based consultative meeting held on September 12, 2024, where stakeholders appealed to the government of India to elevate the peace dialogue to the highest political level.

The Chief Minister made a fresh appeal to the Naga political groups, the government of India, and all stakeholders to “appreciate the pressing urgency” to reach a final settlement without further delay.

The Union government has been holding political negotiations with the NSCN-IM and other Naga groups since the signing of the ceasefire agreement in 1997, and also inked the vital Framework Agreement in 2015.

The government also entered into parallel negotiations with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), an amalgamation of at least seven Naga factions, in 2017.

They signed the Agreed Position in November 2017, and the NSCN-IM has remained firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas as well as integration of Naga-inhabited areas spread over four Northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, besides Myanmar.

These demands were discarded by the government on a number of occasions. Government reaffirms commitment to Eastern Nagaland and, acknowledging developmental gaps, the Chief Minister stated that the government remains committed to addressing the aspirations of the people of Eastern Nagaland, particularly their demand for an arrangement under the Frontier Nagaland Territory Area (FNTA).

Following tripartite talks in September (2025) involving the government of India, the state government and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), and subsequent departmental consultations, the CM said the State is hopeful for an early and mutually acceptable resolution.

Since 2010, the ENPO has been agitating for a separate 'Frontier Nagaland Territory' or separate state comprising six eastern Nagaland districts -- Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang, inhabited by seven backwards tribes.

The ENPO has been organising various agitations for the past 15 years demanding a separate 'Frontier Nagaland Territory' or separate state comprising six eastern Nagaland districts, inhabited by seven backwards tribes -- Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam and Yimkhiung.

Rio stated that the 26th edition of Hornbill Festival-2025 will open with the largest ever International Participation, adding that the Festival will welcome six Partner Countries, including Austria, Malta, Switzerland, Ireland, France and the United Kingdom, along with Arunachal Pradesh as the State Partner.

He also announced that each partner nation will take part in dedicated roundtable sessions to explore cooperation in investment, culture, arts, agriculture, sports, education, and the creative economy.

