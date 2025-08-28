Nagaland electrician’s remarkable recovery under Army care after severe burn injury

Kohima, Aug 28 For 57-year-old Ram Sharma, employed as an electrician in Zakhama Military Station in Kohima district of Nagaland, a routine day at the powerhouse turned into a life-threatening ordeal when electrical flares left him with deep second-degree burns covering 16 per cent of his upper body.

Ram Sharma was immediately rushed to the Military Hospital in Zakhama, in a near critical state, where he was placed in isolation to prevent infection due to his burn injuries.

What followed was a battle of endurance, medical precision, and sheer willpower of the expert team of Army doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Ram Sharma's treatment began with the silver-based dressings and antibiotics, but when the patient did not respond, further investigation revealed a dangerous bacterial infection had set in.

The treatment was further intensified with high-grade antibiotics, advanced dressings using Collagen and Mupirocin.

Subsequently, the Hydrocolloid Therapy and Skin Substitution were initiated with utmost precision, beyond the mandate and technical capabilities of the Military Hospital and its doctors. Every step demanded patience and careful monitoring.

As a special precaution, the Army medical professionals shielded critical sensory organs like eyes, ears, and nose, preventing any further infection, while scarring was minimised through regular glycerine-based dressings and soothing applications of coconut oil.

For 27 long days full of hope and patience, Ram Sharma remained in isolation, fighting through pain, despair and uncertainty.

Yet his resilience, combined with the tireless efforts of Army doctors, turned the tide in his favour eventually.

At last, his perseverance and the unwavering dedication of the medical team looking after him paid off, as he made a complete recovery.

Today, Ram Sharma’s journey stands as a testament to human perseverance and the unwavering dedication of India’s military doctors and nurses.

From near-fatal injury to complete recovery, Ram Sharma's survival underlines that with expert care and inner strength, even the most daunting challenges can be overcome.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor