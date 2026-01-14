Nagaland faces multiple challenges including Naga issue, ILP: CM Neiphiu Rio

Kohima, Jan 14 Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday said that the state continues to face multiple challenges, including the long-pending Naga political issue, concerns related to the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, and the need to tap its mineral resources.

Addressing the 70th Ao Kaketshir Mungdang (AKM) conference as the Special Guest at Chungtia Village in Mokokchung district, the Chief Minister candidly discussed the multifaceted challenges currently facing Naga society.

The other issues Rio highlighted are the Naga political issue -- the ongoing quest for a permanent solution, social fragmentation, the need to bridge divides within the community, governance and resources and the protection of Article 371A.

Rio urged for unity, mutual respect, and collective teamwork among all Naga tribes to overcome these hurdles.

On the state initiatives and the path forward, the Chief Minister briefed the gathering on proactive steps taken by the state government, such as the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) and the landmark consultative meeting held on September 12, 2024, which brought stakeholders together regarding the Naga Political issue.

Emphasising a shift away from "blame culture," Rio called for resolving disputes through sincere dialogue and discussion.

He reminded the youth that the history scripted by their forefathers is not just a legacy to be admired, but a "call to action" for the present and future. Honoring the Legacy of "Land of Pioneers", Rio expressed deep gratitude to the AKM, Chungtia Village, and the Ao Naga community for hosting the milestone event.

He lauded the AKM pioneers, noting that their vision was never limited to a single tribe but was intended for the advancement of all Nagas. Highlighting the AKM motto, "For the Nation", Rio described it as a farsighted commitment to selfless service. He acknowledged the Ao tribe’s immense contributions to the state’s growth, reaffirming the government’s recognition of the community as the "Land of Pioneers".

The Chief Minister urged the younger generation to uphold the responsibilities entrusted to them, ensuring the vision of the founding fathers remains the cornerstone of Naga progress.

The organisation -- Ao Kaketshir Mungdang (AKM) -- played a crucial role in promoting education, social change, and cultural preservation among the Ao Naga community.

