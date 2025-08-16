Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan cremated with full state honours

Chennai, Aug 16 Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan, who passed away in Chennai on Friday evening, was cremated on Saturday with full state honours, including a ceremonial 42-gun salute.

The funeral drew leading political figures, government officials, and members of the public, all of whom gathered to bid a final farewell to the veteran leader.

Ganesan, 80, suffered a fall at his residence in T. Nagar on August 8 and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, where doctors discovered a blood clot in his brain.

Despite undergoing emergency surgery and remaining under intensive care, he succumbed to his illness on August 15 at 6:23 p.m., plunging political and social circles into mourning.

Following his demise, his body was kept at his residence for public homage.

Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, state ministers, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, senior BJP leaders H. Raja and Vanathi Srinivasan MLA, along with several dignitaries and the public, paid floral tributes.

On Saturday, the mortal remains were taken in a decorated vehicle in a solemn procession to the Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium.

Draped in the national flag and placed in a sandalwood casket, the body was carried by personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Tamil Nadu ministers M. Subramanian and Raghupathi, and BJP leaders including Nainar Nagendran and H. Raja were among those who paid their last respects.

As a mark of honour, a ceremonial 42-round gun salute was accorded before his family members performed the final rites. His body was then consigned to flames.

La. Ganesan’s political journey spanned decades. Starting as a pracharak with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he went on to become a senior BJP leader in Tamil Nadu, serving as the party’s state president and later as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

He held gubernatorial posts in Manipur, West Bengal (as additional charge), and most recently, Nagaland.

His passing marks the end of a distinguished career in public service. The ceremonial farewell reflected the respect he commanded across party lines, and his contributions to politics and governance will remain a part of Tamil Nadu and India’s political history.

