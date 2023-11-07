Nagaland Guv, BJP slam DMK leader for 'dog eaters' remark on Nagas

Kohima, Nov 7 Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and the state unit of the BJP on Tuesday strongly condemned the “derogatory” comments made by senior DMK leader R.S. Bharathi, who had recently reportedly branded the entire Naga community as 'dog eaters'.

The BJP leaders in Nagaland have demanded strictest punishment for Bharathi for his reported comments.

The Governor said that he is deeply disturbed and saddened by the recent derogatory comments made by Bharathi about the Naga people.

“This unwarranted assumption, branding the whole Naga community as dog eaters, is not only in poor taste, but also maligns our diverse and dignified culture.

"Nagaland is home to a rich and varied heritage, where every tribal group brings its unique culture and tradition to our vibrant tapestry. To stereotype and belittle the entire population based on the dietary preference of a few is not only disrespectful, but inevitably leads to the distortion of our identity,” he said in a statement.

The Governor said that all must remember that eating habits are a personal choice and do not define one's character, dignity, or value. Hence, nobody should be insulted or disrespected based on such preferences.

A person's culture, ethics, and contribution to society characterise them, and not what is on their plate, he added.

The Nagas are dignified and cultured people who are deeply committed to their rich cultural heritage, Ganesan said, adding that the statement made by Bharathi is an unfortunate generalisation that belittles an entire community on the basis of food habits.

“It is important to note that the Tamils have co-existed peacefully in Nagaland in an environment of mutual respect and understanding, and similarly Nagas have been studying and working in Tamil Nadu peacefully and with dignity,” he said.

The Governor also said that communal harmony that exists between the Tamils and the Nagas, either in Nagaland or in Tamil Nadu, is a testament to the immense respect that both the communities have for each other’s traditions.

Urging everyone, specially those in leadership positions, to exercise caution and respect when discussing diverse cultures and encourage mutual respect between all communities, Ganesan said that as the Governor of Nagaland, he condemns the remarks of Bharathi as he appealed everyone to discourage such behaviours, promote mutual respect, and strengthen the unity.

The Governor also appealed to the people of Nagaland to ignore the statement as it does not reflect the real voice of the Tamil people.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Sunday criticised Bharathi for referring to the people of Nagaland as “those who eat dog meat”, while drawing an analogy.

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, quoting Ravi, tweeted: “Nagas are brave, honest and dignified people. R.S. Bharathi publicly insulting them as ‘dog eaters’ is scurrilous and unacceptable. I urge Mr Bharathi not to hurt a community of which the whole of India is proud.”

Ravi had served as the Governor of Nagaland (August 2019 to September 2021) before assuming office as the Tamil Nadu Governor in September 2021.

--IANS

