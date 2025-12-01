'Nagaland inspires with its journey of harmony, progress': Assam CM extends greetings on foundation day

Guwahati, Dec 1 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday extended warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of the state’s Foundation Day, celebrating its rich cultural identity and decades-long journey of peace and development.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “Warm greetings to my brothers & sisters in Nagaland on the state's Foundation Day! A land of vibrant cultures, proud traditions & enduring spirit, Nagaland inspires with its journey of harmony & progress. May the state reach new heights of peace, development & prosperity in the year ahead.”

The CM's message comes at a time when the Northeast continues to witness intensified cooperation among states, with several interstate connectivity, trade and cultural initiatives gaining impetus.

The Assam Chief Minister has in recent years emphasised deeper regional solidarity, repeatedly stressing that the Northeast “will rise together” as a collective economic and cultural zone.

Nagaland attained statehood on December 1, 1963, becoming the 16th state of the Indian Union. The creation of Nagaland followed years of political negotiations and the signing of the historic 1960 agreement between the Government of India and the Naga People’s Convention (NPC), paving the way for the formation of a full-fledged state with special constitutional safeguards under Article 371(A).

The state's Foundation Day marks not only the institutional birth of Nagaland but also the resilience and aspirations of its people, who have nurtured a distinct cultural landscape shaped by more than a dozen major tribes, each with its own traditions, festivals and social systems.

The Hornbill Festival, which begins annually on December 1, has grown into one of India’s most iconic cultural showcases and a prominent tourism magnet, symbolising the unity of Nagaland’s tribes. Over the decades, the state has made strides in education, rural development and entrepreneurship, while also engaging in long-running political dialogues aimed at lasting peace.

The state's Foundation Day is often seen as a moment of reflection on this journey and a reaffirmation of hopes for stability and progress. With leaders across the region, including CM Sarma, extending greetings, the day reaffirmed the collective sentiment of strengthening Northeast India’s shared future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor