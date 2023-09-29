Nagaland Police launch 'door-to-door campaign' to make state drug-free

Kohima, Sep 29 The Nagaland Police, in an effort to combat the proliferation of drugs within the state, launched a "door-to-door campaign" against the drug menace, an official said on Friday.

An official said that in a resolute effort to combat the propagation of drugs in Nagaland, the police have made significant strides in the past three months, aligning with the state government's unwavering stance against drug abuse.

The police's relentless pursuit of a drug-free Nagaland has resulted in remarkable achievements.

In the last 3 months, Nagaland Police have apprehended 157 drugs peddlers in connection with cases related to the NDPS Act and registered 133 such cases.

The security forces' anti-drugs drive have led to the confiscation of various prohibited substances under the NDPS Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The seized contraband includes -- Ganja - 139.50 kg; Opium - 28.85 kg; Heroin - 5.16 kg, Brown Sugar - 1.14 kg, Yaba Tablets - 5,750 units, other synthetic drugs - 20,116 units, and Cough Syrup - 2,446 bottles.

The combined value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 20 crore.

As part of the mission to make Nagaland a drug-free state, the police have taken steps to identify and provide rehabilitation and detoxification opportunities to personnel found to be drug abusers.

Also, a stern warning has been issued to personnel who abscond or remain absent from rehabilitation centers, indicating that disciplinary action would be taken against those who default on the rehabilitation process, an official statement said.

