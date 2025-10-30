Nagaland preps up for 26th 'Hornbill Festival' coinciding with Statehood Day

Kohima, Oct 30 Nagaland is gearing up to host the 26th edition of the annual 'Hornbill Festival', which coincides with the Statehood Day celebrations, officials said on Thursday.

A senior Tourism and Art and Culture Department official said that like previous years, thousands of people from various parts of India and abroad are expected to visit during the ten-day-long famous 'Hornbill Festival' at the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama between December 1 and 10.

He said that the 4th edition of Nagaland's 'Autumn Festival' was held in New Delhi last week as a curtain-raiser to the 26th edition of the state's iconic 'Hornbill Festival'.

He said that in the two-day 'Autumn Festival', held at the lawns of Nagaland House in the national capital, Sumi Students Union, Delhi performed an emphatic war dance on both the opening and closing function, while Naga Artistes like Colored Keys, the Mahila Band, the Eastory Project, Tiatemsu Jamir and Kiki Longkumer entertained the crowd by belting out popular songs.

Traditional Naga textile, 'The Indigo Medley', designed by Kintem, was also showcased during the event. Sharon Longchari, Joint Resident Commissioner, Nagaland House, New Delhi, delivered the welcome address and the programme was compered by Bangshing Panja.

Ambassador of Ireland to India Kevin Kelly was the chief guest on the second day of the 'Autumn Festival' while Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, was the Chief Host of the event with Abu Metha, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Nagaland and Chairman of IDAN (Investments & Development Authority of Nagaland) as the Co-host.

Kevin Kelly had said that as seen through the festival, the distinct Naga identity expressed with real confidence is a reminder that heritage is living, evolving and shared.

He highlighted the historical similarities shared between Ireland, India and Nagaland of having emerged from colonial rule simultaneously, which he stated, gives the relationship a particular depth.

The Ambassador also pointed out that one common thing that Ireland and Nagaland share is awareness of the importance of identity and respecting different and diverse identities.

He also expressed his excitement to travel to Nagaland with his colleagues later this year and experience the Hornbill Festival first-hand.

The Tourism and Art and Culture Department official said that over 2.05 lakh people, 33 per cent more footfall than in 2023, from various parts of India and abroad, visited the silver jubilee edition of the carnival last year (2024).

Of the 2.05 lakh people, 2,527 were foreign tourists, 54,036 were from various parts of the country, and the remaining were from different parts of the state.

In 2023, at least 1,54,057 visitors visited Naga Heritage Village Kisama,12 km from the state capital Kohima. The officials said that in the silver jubilee edition of the Hornbill Festival in 2024, Japan, the US, the UK (Wales) and Peru were the country partners while Sikkim and Telangana were the partner states. More than 50 cultural troupes from different parts of Nagaland and all the eight Northeastern states displayed their traditional and diverse cultures.

