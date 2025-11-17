Nagaland signs agreement with British Council to make UK country partner in Hornbill festival

New Delhi/Kohima, Nov 17 The Nagaland government, on Monday, signed an agreement with the British Council in India to make the United Kingdom the country partner in the iconic 10-day (December 1-10) Hornbill festival-2025.

The 26th edition of the annual 'Hornbill Festival', which coincides with the Statehood Day celebrations, like previous years, will be held at the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama between December 1 and 10.

A Tourism Department official said that the Nagaland government and the British Council, the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, signed an agreement to formalise the United Kingdom's role as one of the country partners at the upcoming Hornbill Festival.

The agreement strengthens the ongoing collaboration between the two partners to promote cultural exchange, support creative talent, and enhance global visibility for Nagaland's cultural heritage, he added.

According to the official, the agreement was signed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Alison Barrett, Director of British Council in India, in the presence of Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, and senior representatives from both sides at New Delhi on Monday.

Under this partnership, the British Council is working in close coordination with Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, to curate meaningful programming for the festival.

Like in the previous editions, the British Council is bringing an artist from the UK to participate in the festival.

This year Scottish artist Ruairidh Maclean (RuMac) will perform on December 2.

The official said that the festival not only showcases incredible talent but also creates a lively space where audiences can connect with contemporary UK music.

"For the visiting musicians, it's a chance to experience the culture of a region in India whose deep musical traditions feel familiar and inspiring -- and to build lasting friendships, collaborations, and creative ties along the way."

"For UK musicians it is a wonderful opportunity to engage with, learn from, and build networks and cultural ties with a region in India whose rich musical traditions strongly resonate with their own," the official added.

On the occasion, CM Rio said, "Nagaland is honoured to welcome the United Kingdom as our country partner for this year's Hornbill Festival."

This partnership reflects our shared values and a strong commitment to cultural exchange, collaboration, and people-to-people ties, he added.

The UK's participation will enrich the festival and open new avenues for cooperation in culture, tourism, education, and enterprise, he said.

CM Rio said: "We look forward to welcoming our friends from the United Kingdom to the Land of Festivals."

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said: "The UK is proud to support the incredible Hornbill Festival once again as a country partner. The deep personal and cultural connections between the UK and India, our living bridge, is what makes this partnership so special. Welsh, Naga, and Khasi artists performed together at the festival's silver jubilee last year. It is fantastic to be able to follow that up with Scottish music this year."

Alison Barrett, Director of British Council in India, added, "We are delighted to partner with the Nagaland government for Hornbill 2025. This collaboration will enable UK artists and experts to understand the remarkable diversity of India and continue engaging meaningfully with audiences in Nagaland, build sector dialogue in culture and education, and contribute to knowledge-sharing that strengthens creative and educational ecosystems."

Ahead of his performance at this year's edition of Hornbill 2025, Scottish artist Ruairidh Maclean (RuMac), shared, "I'm thrilled to be performing at the Hornbill Festival this year, in a part of the world I've never had the chance to visit before. I'm looking forward to experiencing the cultural showcase in Nagaland and bringing a little bit of The Highlands of Scotland along with me, hopefully you'll like what I do! Slainte!"

