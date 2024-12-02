Nagaland & Sikkim tourism ministers hold meeting at Hornbill festival

Kohima/Gangtok, Dec 2 Sikkim Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia, met his Nagaland counterpart Temjen Imna Along at the Tourist Information Centre, Kisama in Kohima on Monday on the sideline of Hornbill festival, officials said.

The Tourism Ministers of the two northeastern states discussed avenues for collaboration between Sikkim and Nagaland in promoting sustainable tourism, cultural exchange, and enhancing inter-state tourism initiatives.

“The importance of fostering partnerships to leverage the unique cultural and natural assets of their respective states were highlighted by both the Ministers,” a senior government official said.

Earlier, Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia visited the kiosk set up by the Sikkim government’s Tourism department at the ongoing Hornbill Festival 2024.

“During his interaction with the team, he commended their efforts in showcasing Sikkim’s tourism potential on such a prestigious platform and extended his best wishes for their continued success,” an official statement mentioned.

Showcasing the traditional and diverse culture, customs and vibrant life of Nagaland, the 10-day-long 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival began at the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama on Sunday evening.

With the beating of Naga gongs, the sounding of log drums, and the traditional war cry, the annual Hornbill Festival, named after the colourful forest bird, commenced coinciding with the 62nd Nagaland Statehood Day celebrations.

The 25th edition of the festival will showcase a collaborative cultural experience with Japan, the USA, the United Kingdom (Wales), Peru and Bulgaria as country partners while Sikkim and Telangana will be the partner states.

Padma Bhushan, Grammy, and Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman and envoys of many countries were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

“It has become a festival where we not only enjoy and curate our unique culture and traditions, our way of life, food, art and crafts, but also it has become a focal point for the networking of people,” Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along said.

Organised by Nagaland’s Tourism and Art and Culture department, the Hornbill Festival displays the northeastern state's deep-rooted traditions and its rich cultural heritage in all its ethnicity, diversity and grandeur.

The festival is also a tribute to the great Hornbill, a bird revered by the Naga people for its alertness and grandeur.

For the thousands of foreign and domestic tourists and guests, it is an opportunity to get a comprehensive understanding of the Naga people, their land and their rich culture.

Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio were the chief hosts of the festival.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor