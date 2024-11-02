Nagaland suffering as educated people are reluctant to work: Education Minister

Kohima, Nov 2 Nagaland's Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along on Saturday said that the state is suffering because literate people are not willing to work.

Addressing the concluding session of the four-day All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU) Collegiate meeting at the Livingstone Foundation International College in Dimapur, the Minister said that Nagaland is in distress as the educated people are unwilling to work.

Of Nagaland's two million population (2011 census), the literacy rate is around 80 per cent.

Along said that the state government has 88 departments but there are not less than 10,000 to 15,000 unions in the state as he sought to discourage the students from forming unions and syndicate systems.

Along, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, stated that tribal students’ unions in the colleges should do away because one apex college students’ union would serve the needs and purpose of all the students in that particular college.

"Digital platforms have enabled us to access the whole earth, and students being part and parcel of the University of Social Media like WhatsApp, Instagram, etc. should be knowledgeable and resonant about what is positive," he said.

The Higher Education Minister said that randomly posting something that we think without having proper knowledge would only bring chaos to society.

Regarding students’ scholarships, the Minister advised the students not to rush to an internet cafe to fill out the forms but rather get advice from the respective teachers and professors who are in charge of the particular colleges.

Along, who is the state President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, also said that students should learn from one another and bring the dreams and aspirations of the parents and community and the students should work together and inclusively for everyone so that our state would prosper.

Hiteshwar Baruah, Managing Director of a Guwahati hospital, in his speech, stated that students do not only have the willpower to do something good for society but also have the responsibility to make a better world. Director, Livingstone Foundation International, Ani Yepthomi also spoke at the gathering.

