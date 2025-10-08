Nagamalai Hillock in Erode declared TN's fourth biodiversity heritage site

Chennai, Oct 8 In a major boost to conservation efforts, the Tamil Nadu government has officially notified Nagamalai Hillock in Erode district as the state's fourth Biodiversity Heritage Site (BHS).

The ecologically rich hillock hosts 138 species of plants, 118 species of birds, seven mammals, 11 reptiles, five spiders and 71 varieties of insects, making it a vital natural habitat.

With this, Nagamalai joins the state’s growing list of protected ecological hotspots.

Arittapatti in Madurai was declared a BHS in November 2022, followed by Kasampatti in Dindigul in March 2025 and Elathur Lake in Salem in August 2025.

"Biodiversity Heritage Sites are ecologically significant areas that support unique and fragile ecosystems. They protect rare, threatened, and keystone species, preserve evolutionary importance, and reinforce cultural ties with nature," Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change, and Forest, Supriya Sahu, said.

"Recognition as a BHS instils pride among local communities, strengthens conservation ethics, and ensures that traditional livelihoods thrive alongside ecological sustainability."

Officials emphasised that the BHS status does not restrict traditional or customary usage by local communities. Instead, it aims to enhance ecological balance and improve the quality of life while safeguarding fragile habitats.

The Nagamalai Hillock is considered an ecological hotspot due to its varied landscape of deep water pockets, shallow margins, mudflats and rocky outcrops. It is a vital refuge for both migratory and resident birds, including flagship raptor species such as the Greater Spotted Eagle, Pallid Harrier and Benelli’s Eagle.

Its wetland ecosystems also sustain a rich diversity of aquatic species.

Beyond its natural wealth, the site carries deep historical and cultural significance. Archaeological findings include cairn circles from the Iron Age, ancient rock shelters and artefacts pointing to early human settlements. A 400-year-old stone carving of Lord Anjaneya, documented by the Archaeology Department, highlights its cultural heritage.

Local support for the move has been strong.

The Elathur Town Panchayat passed a resolution earlier this year backing the BHS notification, paving the way for the declaration. Officials said the recognition will help conserve this unique habitat while engaging local residents in protection efforts, blending heritage and ecology to sustain both biodiversity and cultural identity.

