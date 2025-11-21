'Nagar kirtans' marking 350th martyrdom anniversary to reach Punjab's Anandpur Sahib tomorrow

Anandpur Sahib, Nov 21 The 'nagar kirtans' (religious processions) in commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, started from all four directions, will be reaching here on Saturday, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Friday.

He said that the grand welcome by showering flower petals would be extended to all 'nagar kirtans' by a congregation of devotees gathered across the globe.

The 'nagar kirtans' had started from Srinagar, Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Talwandi Sabo with a total travelling of 1,563 km.

He said that adequate arrangements have been made in view of large number of 'sangat' expected to mark the martyrdom day.

Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said that all arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the 'sangat' reaching here.

On the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, preparations and arrangements have been ensured at the holy city of Anandpur Sahib by the state government.

The religious functions and congregations would be organised from November 23 to 25 at a larger scale that include holding special session of Vidhan Sabha.

Pertinently, the light-and-sound shows depicting the great life and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur are being organised in all 23 districts and 'kirtan darbars' are being arranged in Baba Bakala, Amritsar and Patiala towns.

Giving details of series of events to be held from November 23 to 25, Minister Bains said that on November 23, Sri Akhand Path Sahib will be initiated at Gurdwara Sahib, near Baba Budha Dal Chaunni, in which the Chief Minister and other dignitaries will participate.

Similarly, Chief Minister Mann will also inaugurate an exhibition depicting the life and achievements of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib at the Virasat-e-Khalsa Memorial.

An all-religion conference will also be organised by the state government at Baba Budha Dal Chaunni, where eminent religious personalities and other dignitaries will participate.

On November 24, a 'nagar kirtan' will be organised from Kiratpur Sahib to the Bhai Jaita-ji memorial.

A heritage walk will also be organised from Gurdwara Bhora Sahib to Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib to Guru Tegh Bahadur Museum to Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib to Qula Anandgarh Sahib and will culminiate at the Virasat-e-Khalsa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor