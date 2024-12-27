Nagas lost great leader who stood for political solution: NSCN (IM) mourns demise of Dr Singh

Kohima, Dec 27 The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Friday expressed their deep condolences over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday at the AIIMS in Delhi at the age of 92.

The dominant Naga group, NSCN-IM said that in his demise Nagas have lost a great leader who always stood out for a Naga political solution that is honourable and acceptable to India and Nagalim

“Singh was the sort of Prime Minister of India who stands out in his approach to the Naga political issue,” the leading Naga group said, adding, “We still remember his words when the Naga delegation headed by the Collective Leadership, NSCN (IM), met him in New Delhi on December, 7, 2004.”

The Naga outfit in a statement said that the former Prime Minister had said, “We are equally keen to work out mutually-acceptable honourable solutions. We will be sincere in tackling the problem. We will give our utmost effort to hammer out an honourable solution. We will jointly explore every possible way to bring a solution. Yes, it has to be brought to mutual discussion and understanding so that a solution acceptable to both the parties is arrived at.”

The NSCN (IM) said that it was during his time as Prime Minister of India that he deputed three ministers to talk with the NSCN delegation.

He gave the assurance to the Naga delegates on February 9, 2005 that “the pattern of relationship should be worked out”, the statement said.

It said that during his one-to-one talks with the chief negotiator, Thuingaleng Muivah at his official residence, New Delhi, on June 24, 2005, he had said, “We are serious, sincere and have the confidence that we could solve the problem through peaceful means. You have to be patient with us. We have started taking every positive step. We do not under-rate your issue. This is our assurance”.

“We acknowledge his boldness and sincerity in his effort to solve the Naga political issue. The memories and experiences with such a personality will provide a lasting legacy for the Nagas,” the NSCN (IM) said.

“The Indo-Naga history would keep on records his assuring words and commitment,” the Naga body said.

