Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal meets Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on key education issues

Jaipur, Aug 4 National Democratic Party President and Nagaur Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal met the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as well as Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, at his office in the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, Beniwal urged the Union Minister to expedite approval for the proposed Kendriya Vidyalayas in Khinvsar, Deedwana, and Parbatsar within the Nagaur parliamentary constituency.

Taking to social media platform X, the Nagaur Lok Sabha MP said: "Today, I met with the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary Ji, at his office in the Parliament House and held detailed discussions regarding the earliest possible approval of the proposed Kendriya Vidyalayas in Khinvsar, Deedwana, and Parbatsar in the Nagaur Parliamentary constituency. We also discussed the atmosphere of fear prevailing in government schools following the recent school tragedy in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district. I urged Jayant Ji to ensure the earliest possible financial approval for the proposals I sent for the repair, renovation, etc., of various government schools in Nagaur and Deedwana-Kuchaman districts. The Minister Ji gave positive assurances on all issues."

He also raised concern about the fearful atmosphere prevailing in government schools following the recent school tragedy in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district.

Additionally, Beniwal pressed for early financial sanction of pending proposals for the repair and renovation of various government schools in Nagaur and Deedwana-Kuchaman districts.

The Union Minister, according to Beniwal, gave positive assurances on all the issues discussed.

In a separate development, Minister Chaudhary also responded to a parliamentary question posed by Beniwal regarding the status of PM Shri schools.

Beniwal criticised the Central government for lacking clarity and accountability in the implementation of the PM Shri scheme, despite claims of significant expenditure.

He said that the Union government has acknowledged spending more than Rs 5,000 crore under the scheme in the last two financial years (2023–24 and 2024–25).

However, when asked how many schools had achieved 100 per cent physical and educational upgradation, the Union government failed to provide a definitive figure.

Beniwal said this reflects a serious lapse in monitoring and implementation, as funds are being disbursed without any transparent tracking of whether schools are meeting the required standards.

