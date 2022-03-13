Naidu asserts importance of Hindi over other languages

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday asserted that although all languages are supreme but Hindi should be given importance as it is spoken by a large number of people.

During the ninth meeting of the Hindi Salahkar Samiti of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat at Parliament House Annexe here, Naidu said that the administration should be in regional language and education should be imparted in the mother tongue.

"At present, the technology has advanced so much that it is possible to translate from English to many regional languages simultaneously. The language of administration should be regional and education should be imparted in the mother tongue," he said

Naidu also stressed that there is no opposition to the English language but it should not be binding for anyone.

"All languages are supreme; however, as Hindi is spoken by a large number of the people, therefore it should be given importance," he said.

"People who have received education in their mother tongue hold important positions today. Therefore a positive outlook should be encouraged in this regard," Naidu added.

The Members of the committee gave their valuable suggestions to promote the use of the Hindi Language in the functioning of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The members expressed that Hindi used in documents and in law and judiciary should be simple.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor