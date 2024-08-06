Naidu government is prioritising violence over poll promises, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada, Aug 6 YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government in the state is prioritising attacks and violence against opposition party cadres over its fulfilling election promises.

He called on YSRCP leader Ginjupalli Srinivasa Rao and other workers injured in an alleged attack by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers.

After he arrived from Bengaluru, Jagan Mohan Reddy visited a private hospital in Vijayawada and called on the injured party members.

Srinivasa Rao, a YSRCP leader from Nawabpet in the Jaggayyapeta constituency, and other party workers were critically injured in a brutal attack by TDP goons, said the YSRCP.

Talking to media persons outside the hospital, Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the heinous attack on YSRCP leaders in Nawabpet, labelling TDP members as ruthless and inhumane. He asserted that such actions would not intimidate the public but instead incite further anger and opposition.

He called for the Governor's intervention, urging him to focus on the deteriorating state of affairs. He said the injustices were brought to the attention of national political parties and mentioned the plans to bring it to the notice of the High Court and Supreme Court.

Given the numerous injustices occurring in the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned why the President's Rule should not be imposed in the state. He stressed that the current administration was rapidly losing control and legitimacy. He said that he would visit the family of the YSRCP worker who was brutally killed by TDP goons at Sitaramapuram in Mahanandi mandal of Nandyal district on Friday.

He questioned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's objectives, highlighting the growing discontent against him in a short period. He criticised Naidu for neglecting governance and failing to focus on the promises made in the manifesto. He claimed that Naidu had deceived farmers, mothers, and students by not fulfilling promises like Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, fee reimbursement, Vasathi Deevena, zero-interest loans, and Matsyakara Bharosa.

In contrast, the YSRCP has consistently supported these groups, he said, criticising the Chandrababu Naidu administration for prioritising attacks and violence over the welfare of schools, education, and hospitals, and accusing him of attempting to create an atmosphere of fear to suppress dissent.

