Naidu hopes for continued cooperation with Singapore for Amaravati development

Amaravati, July 28 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday expressed the hope that the cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and Singapore will continue for the development of the state capital, Amaravati.

On the second day of his visit to Singapore, the Chief Minister noted that the government of Singapore provided the master plan for Amaravati. He revealed that the World Bank is now a key development partner in the project.

Acknowledging that certain past events had created distance between the governments of Singapore and Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said this visit is aimed at restoring that partnership.

The Chief Minister stated that Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, is being built with a vision that blends modern infrastructure with bold, future-oriented thinking.

He emphasised that the state is following globally recognised best practices and drawing on international expertise to shape a capital that reflects both innovation and sustainability.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Naidu made the remarks during his visit to the Bidadari Housing Project.

Spending over two hours walking through the estate to closely study its innovative and eco-friendly urban housing model, he praised the project’s thoughtful integration of nature, heritage, and community living, calling it a powerful example for cities across the world.

During his visit to Bidadari Estate, which houses over 10,000 families, Singaporean officials explained to the Chief Minister the "City in a Garden" concept. This includes design features that preserved mature trees, protected natural water bodies, and emphasised walkability and connectivity.

The Chief Minister held discussions on building quality, affordable housing in urban and semi-urban areas of Andhra Pradesh. He lauded the Housing Development Board (HDB) for its role in planning and executing Bidadari, which spans 250 acres and includes extensive green infrastructure and public amenities.

He was particularly impressed with how the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) of Singapore transformed a former cremation site into a serene and welcoming urban park, showing how even sensitive spaces can be reimagined for the community’s benefit.

Following the estate visit, the Chief Minister met with senior officials from the HDB, the URA, Singapore Corporation Enterprise, and the World Bank. Discussions focused on potential collaboration in Andhra Pradesh’s upcoming urban housing projects, particularly in Amaravati.

He invited Singapore’s HDB to participate as a development partner and shared Andhra Pradesh’s urban vision, strategic goals, and ongoing initiatives. He praised the Bidadari model as an inspiring example that Andhra Pradesh could learn from as it works to build liveable, inclusive cities for the future.

