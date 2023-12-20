Naidu, Pawan Kalyan sound war cry against Jagan Reddy

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 20 Sharing the dais after nearly a decade, TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday vowed to end the rule of YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a massive public meeting, the first since the two parties decided to have an alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled next year, the two leaders sounded a war cry against the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

Chandrababu Naidu described TDP's alliance with the Jana Sena as a historic necessity.

Virtually sounding the poll bugle at Polipalli in Vizianagaram district, Naidu joined actor-politician Pawan Kalyan in a call to people to root out the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

The public meeting organised to mark the conclusion of the Yuva Galam padyatra of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national General Secretary Nara Lokesh, was also addressed by popular actor and TDP MLA N. Balakrishna.

Naidu said that in the upcoming 'Kurukshetra' war, the YSRCP will be totally wiped out of the political scene in the state.

The former Chief Minister claimed that the state has been pushed 30 years back due to the mistake of giving a single chance to Jagan Reddy.

Announcing that the TDP-Jana Sena combined's manifesto will soon be released, the TDP supremo said that public meetings will also be organised at Tirupati and Amaravathi soon.

"We have already decided to provide free bus travel for women, to pay Rs 3,000 per month each to jobless youth and provide employment to 20 lakh youth," he said.

Promising enactment of a legislation for the safety of the Backward Classes, Chandrababu Naidu said the state should be rid of the YSRCP for the safety and security of women.

He also alleged that the votes of the TDP and the Jana Sena supporters are being deleted.

Chandrababu Naidu said he will take the responsibility to provide jobs to the youth and take the state forward.

“If you make a single sacrifice, we will make 100 sacrifices to take the state much ahead on the path of development," he said.

The TDP chief said that while padyatras were undertaken by him and party founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao in the past, for the first time a padyatra has come under attack.

He alleged that the YSRCP government created hurdles for Lokesh’s padyatra and sent Yuva Galam volunteers to jail.

Making it clear that everything will be paid back with interest, the former Chief Minister said that people came out openly during the Yuva Galam to show how furious they are.

Regretting North Andhra struggling under the 'clutches' of the YSRCP, Chandrababu Naidu said the port city of Visakhapatnam, which was once known as the economic capital, has now turned into ganja capital.

Pawan Kalyan said he was pained to see Chandrababu Naidu in jail, adding that he did not extend support to Naidu with any expectation for himself.

The actor-politician also exuded confidence that the TDP-Jana Sena alliance will come to power in 2024.

“We are bringing a change and we are sending Jagan home,” he said.

Referring to reports that Jagan Reddy is planning to drop 80 sitting MLAs, Pawan Kalyan remarked that it is Jagan Reddy, and not the MLAs, who needs to be removed.

The Jana Sena leader also alleged that Jagan Reddy has no respect for democracy as those who speak out are abused and attacked.

He also alleged that YSRCP started the tradition of insulting women.

Pawan Kalyan, whose party is part of the BJP-led NDA, hoped that BJP will also join hands with the TDP-Jana Sena to take on the YSRCP.

Nara Lokesh, on his part, declared that the battle has already begun and will continue till Jagan Mohan Reddy is removed from power.

Nara Lokesh made it clear that this Yuva Galam's concluding meeting is only a beginning, and not an end.

He also said that Jagan Reddy is scared of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

