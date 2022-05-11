Naidu releases 'Modi @20: Dreams Meeting Delivery' book, says 'PM Modi a phenomenon'

Dreams Meeting Delivery', Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader who demonstrated to the world that dreams can indeed be realized.

At the release event, Naidu complimented the authors of the book for their "incisive analysis and cogent presentation". "The authors have masterfully traced the contours of an iconic leader's fascinating journey of 20 years," he said.

"The book is a rare compilation that gives the readers a ringside view of the evolution of one of the most popular and iconic leaders of modern India," Naidu said.

He further said that the first Prime Minister born after independence, Narendrabhai Damodardas Modi, has over the last 20 years carved out a unique place in the history of post-independent India while being the Chief Minister of Gujarat for about 13 years and over the last eight years as the Prime Minister.

"The Prime Minister is a phenomenon at the national level. The book presents different facets of the distinct thought process, the pioneering, pro-active approach and the quintessential, transformational leadership style that Narendra Modi has come to be so closely identified with," added the Vice President.

"The journey, the words and deeds and the dreams of Modi ji and their realization in scale needs to be presented and understood. This publication certainly helps in decoding Modi and helps understand how he has the courage to dream big for the people of his country and the grit to translate these dreams into tangible reality positively impacting the lives of crores of Indians," Naidu said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor