Naidu sends clear message with praise for PM Modi at NDA meet

New Delhi, June 7 In what augurs well for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Telugu Desam Party President, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday expressed satisfaction and happiness over the alliance forming the government at the Centre.

At the NDA meeting, he showered praise on Narendra Modi while proposing his name on behalf of the TDP for the post of Prime Minister for a third-consecutive term.

Endorsing the NDA leadership, Naidu repeatedly expressed his happiness over the alliance forming the government.

Naidu, whose party won 16 Lok Sabha seats, called the formation of the NDA government a historic moment and exuded confidence that with collective efforts under PM Modi’s leadership, India will become a zero-poverty nation.

Naidu, who is set to become the chief minister for a fourth time following the landslide victory of the TDP-led alliance in Andhra Pradesh, termed PM Modi a leader with a vision.

“He is the right leader at the right time. It's a very good opportunity for India,” said Naidu while hoping that under PM Modi’s leadership India will become number one or number two in the world.

The TDP chief also lauded PM Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Stating that he has been in politics for the last four decades and seen many leaders, the 74-year-old claimed that PM Modi was the only leader who made India proud globally.

He said during the last 10 years he took significant initiatives and the country witnessed remarkable progress and transformation.

Sitting next to PM Modi, Chandrababu Naidu was seen repeatedly thumping the desk when the leaders of the BJP and the NDA partners lavished praise on him.

The TDP President was also seen chatting with the Prime Minister during the meeting.

Naidu also referred to PM Modi’s election campaign in Andhra Pradesh. He said the rallies by the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari and other leaders gave confidence to the people that the Centre is with the state.

Naidu has already decided to take oath as the Chief Minister after Narendra Modi’s swearing-in as the Prime Minister.

The TDP leader told his party MPs on Thursday that he would invite the Prime Minister for the swearing-in, likely to be held on June 12.

He is likely to stay in the national Capital to attend the Prime Minister’s swearing-in, which is likely to take place on June 9.

Naidu will also invite Central ministers and top leaders of the BJP and constituents of the NDA to the event.

The invitation to PM Modi and other leaders is seen as a strategic move by Naidu to foster a durable alliance with the NDA.

Through this gesture, the TDP chief will be signalling his commitment to nurturing a long-term relationship with the ruling coalition.

Naidu's swearing-in ceremony is also likely to send a clear message to the Opposition, particularly the INDIA bloc led by Mallikarjun Kharge.

The willingness of Naidu to strengthen his association with the NDA could potentially dampen the Opposition's hopes of wooing the TDP chief to their side.

Congress chief Kharge's cautious response, hinting at a wait-and-see approach, was, in fact, indicative of the INDIA bloc's strategy to exploit any potential discontent within the NDA camp.

