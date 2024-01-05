Naidu urges people to join hands to save Andhra Pradesh from 'psycho rule'

Amaravati, Jan 5 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called upon the people of Andhra Pradesh to join hands to save the state from the "psycho rule" of YSR Congress Party.

Launching 'Raa Kadaliraa' programme of the TDP at Kanigiri in the combined Prakasam district, the former Chief Minister said that the people virtually suffered torture in these five years of the YSRCP rule.

"Let us take the oath in this new year to send home this psycho government and welcome better days," he said.

Recalling how the people moved like a storm and walked along the TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao when he had given the call: "Telugu Desam Pilustondi Raa Kadaliraa", he said that now he is giving a call "Raa Kadaliraa" to save the state from this psycho rule.

Under ‘Raa Kadaliraa’, he will be addressing public meetings in all Lok Sabha constituencies till January 29.

Regretting that there is "no democracy" in the state, he called upon the people to strive to bring the past glory to the Telugu community.

Pointing out that Ongole is famous for granite, he alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is simply looting these precious granite reserves from here.

Asking the people whether the living conditions of anyone improved in these five years, the TDP supremo said that Jagan is ransacking the state.

Recalling that he promoted Information Technology 25 years ago and developed Hyderabad as the capital for Telugus, Naidu said that the assets will grow only if the state is developed but this government never thinks on these lines.

"Did Mr Jagan announce at least once the job calendar in these five years? Did he bring any kind of investments to the state?" he asked.

Maintaining that all are victims of the Jagan government, Naidu said that women have no security now.

The former Chief Minister alleged that while jobs were provided to the youth during the TDP regime, now ganja is being supplied to them.

“The YSRCP leaders are wreaking havoc in the state and are minting lakhs of crores of rupees through sand, liquor and land mafia,” he said.

Claiming that people are fed up with Jagan's dictatorial attitude, he remarked that he has never seen such an inefficient Chief Minister in his 45 years of political career.

Naidu said that fear of losing power is now haunting Jagan which is evident from the fact that he is shifting ministers and MLAs from their home segments. He ridiculed that Jagan is offering tickets only to those who are criticising him, the TDP national General Secretary Lokesh, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

"Will anyone become a popular leader if they scold me and my wife on the floor of the Assembly," he asked sarcastically.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor