Nainital Horror: Sexual Assault of Minor by 76-Year Old Sparks Communal Violence in Uttarakhand (Watch Video)

Tensions have gripped Nainital, Uttarakhand, following the arrest of a 76-year-old building contractor accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. The arrest, made on Wednesday, ignited immediate and angry reactions from members of the majority community. A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Mallital police station against Usman, the contractor, alleging that he lured the minor girl with money and raped her in his car on April 12th. The FIR was filed under section 65 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), leading to Usman's swift arrest. The situation escalated when members of the majority community learned of the accused's religious identity. According to police reports, agitated groups took to the streets, vandalizing shops belonging to the Muslim community in the Gaadi Padav area and assaulting some individuals. Stones were also reportedly thrown at the gate and walls of the Jama Masjid.

Police responded promptly to control the unrest, deploying a significant force in the affected areas. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Jagdish Chandra, addressed the media, stating that the situation was brought under control by approximately 12:30 am. He emphasized that a heavy police presence remains in place and warned against any attempts to take the law into their own hands, promising strict action against perpetrators of violence.

Police are currently gathering visual evidence to identify those involved in the stone-pelting and vandalism. SP Chandra detailed the sequence of events, confirming the registration of the FIR based on the minor girl's family's complaint and the immediate arrest of the accused. He also acknowledged the gathering of locals at the Mallital police station upon hearing about the crime, followed by the subsequent violence targeting Muslim-owned shops and the mosque. Police have conducted a medical examination of the minor girl, and the report is currently awaited. The accused, Usman, is scheduled to be produced in a local court today.