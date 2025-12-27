Nalanda Literature Festival - a prominent platform to showcase Northeast's literary traditions

Guwahati, Dec 27 The Nalanda Literature Festival (NLF) in its first edition has emerged as a prominent platform for voices from the Northeast and other marginalised literary traditions, officials said on Saturday.

The four-day festival, which concluded recently, resonated strongly with themes relevant to the Northeast, particularly discussions on language preservation, diaspora identity, indigenous knowledge systems and cultural continuity.

Scholars and writers highlighted how regions like the Northeast, with their rich oral traditions and linguistic diversity, face challenges similar to those of Indian diaspora communities in preserving language and cultural memory.

"It was a great experience as several writers and authors took part from Assam and other northeastern states in the Nalanda Literature Festival. The organisers paid great attention to the rich cultural heritage of our region," a participant said.

The final day of the festival on Wednesday also paid tributes to eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award laureate Vinod Kumar Shukla, who passed away on December 23 at the age of 88.

Speakers remembered him as a transformative literary figure whose minimalist prose reshaped modern Hindi literature and inspired generations of writers across India, including in the Northeast.

The 'Interactive Session: Heritage' drew parallels between cultural preservation efforts in the Indian diaspora and those in India's peripheral regions.

Renowned scholar Dr Sachchidanand Joshi and Mauritius-based academic Dr Sarita Boodhoo underlined how language acts as the core of identity - a theme which struck a chord with writers and researchers working on endangered languages of the Northeast.

Another key session, 'Nalanda: A Window to the World', highlighted Nalanda's legacy as a global knowledge hub rooted in dialogue and openness - values that speakers said remain relevant for culturally diverse regions like the Northeast, which have historically served as meeting points of ideas, faiths and traditions. Contemporary concerns also featured prominently.

The session 'Beyond the Binary: Transgender Characters in Today's Literature' sparked important conversations on representation and inclusion, with speakers urging governments to recognise transgender and LGBTQ+ writers.

Participants noted that writers from the Northeast face similar struggles for visibility.

Cultural sessions celebrating food, poetry and folk traditions echoed the realities of India's regions beyond the mainstream.

Discussions on indigenous cuisines, oral storytelling and regional arts reinforced the need to document and protect local cultures - a priority often emphasised in the context of the Northeast.

Festival Director Ganga Kumar said the inaugural edition of NLF succeeded in reviving Nalanda’s spirit as a meeting ground of ideas and cultures.

With its inclusive approach and emphasis on regional voices, Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 emerged as a significant platform that aligns closely with the cultural aspirations of the Northeast and other underrepresented regions of India. The festival concluded with a felicitation ceremony honouring speakers, artists and contributors, marking the beginning of what organisers hope will be a sustained national dialogue rooted in diversity, heritage and shared intellectual traditions.

