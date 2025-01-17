Nalgonda Accident: Driver Killed After TGSRTC Bus Collides With Tractor on National Highway in Telangana (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 17, 2025 01:24 PM2025-01-17T13:24:02+5:302025-01-17T13:24:20+5:30
A tractor driver died after a passenger bus collided with a tractor on the national highway near Veliminedu village in Telangana on Friday, January 17. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation.
Visuals From Accident Spot
Nalgonda, Telangana: An accident occurred on the national highway near Veliminedu village, where a bus collided with a tractor. The tractor driver lost his life. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. pic.twitter.com/tdEam67IBx— IANS (@ians_india) January 17, 2025