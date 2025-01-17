Nalgonda Accident: Driver Killed After TGSRTC Bus Collides With Tractor on National Highway in Telangana (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 17, 2025 01:24 PM2025-01-17T13:24:02+5:302025-01-17T13:24:20+5:30

A tractor driver died after a passenger bus collided with a tractor on the national highway near Veliminedu village

A tractor driver died after a passenger bus collided with a tractor on the national highway near Veliminedu village in Telangana on Friday, January 17. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation. 

Visuals From Accident Spot

