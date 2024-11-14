Nalin Kohli hits out at Congress over Rs 450 LPG gas cylinders pledge to infiltrators in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Nov 14 BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Thursday tore into Congress party over treating infiltrators at par with the tribal population of Jharkhand and termed it worst kind of "appeasement politics."

His remarks come on the heels of a controversial statement by Congress state election in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who promised subsidized LPG cylinders to infiltrators as well.

Addressing a public rally, Mir had stated, "We have made a promise to the public. As soon as the government is formed after December 1, gas cylinders will be available for Rs 450. This is for the general public, be it a Hindu, a Muslim, or an infiltrator; whoever is a resident of Jharkhand, from whatever class, will get a cylinder."

Responding to this, Kohli remarked, "The fact that a prominent Congress leader would say such things highlights the issue of infiltration in Jharkhand. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also berated the grand old party over such appeasement.

"Congress, rather than acknowledging the infiltration problem, instead promises to provide facilities to such groups. Their stance does not favour either the country or the tribal communities of Jharkhand," he told IANS.

Kohli further claimed that Congress was prioritising "how they can provide infiltrators with basic amenities to garner votes," adding that this had now become apparent to the public.

Infiltration has been a recurring issue in the Jharkhand elections, with the BJP-led NDA frequently accusing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance of protecting infiltrators while disregarding the needs of the tribal population.

The BJP maintains that infiltrators conceal their identities to reside in the country and also harbour hostile intentions.

Amid the backlash, Mir has retracted his statement, claiming that it was being misrepresented. He clarified that Congress aims to help people "without discrimination" and criticised the BJP, stating that despite being in government for over a decade, they had failed to address the issue of infiltration.

