Namakkal egg prices hit record high of Rs 6.25, likely to remain so till Pongal

Chennai, Dec 15 The farm-gate price of eggs in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu, one of Asia’s largest poultry hubs, climbed to a new all-time high of Rs 6.25 per egg on Monday, according to the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC).

The revised rate was confirmed by K. Singaraj, Chairman of the NECC, Namakkal Zone. The latest increase marks the culmination of a steady upward trend that began last month.

Egg prices first touched the Rs 6 mark on November 17, a historic milestone for the Namakkal poultry sector. This was followed by a further rise to Rs 6.10 on November 21. Significantly, the price then remained unchanged at Rs 6.10 for 22 consecutive days until December 12, making it one of the longest periods of stability ever recorded at such a high level.

The upward momentum resumed thereafter, with the farm-gate price revised to Rs 6.15 on December 13 and increased again to Rs 6.20 on December 14. The latest hike to Rs 6.25 from December 15 has now set a new benchmark for egg prices in the region.

NECC office-bearers attributed the sustained rise in prices to a combination of seasonal and market-driven factors.

Demand for eggs typically increases during the winter months, and consumption has risen further with the onset of the Christmas and New Year festive season. In addition, the improved movement of eggs to markets in North India and steady export demand have provided strong support to prices.

Interestingly, NECC officials noted that demand has remained largely unaffected by the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

Traditionally, the pilgrimage period leads to a dip in egg consumption in Tamil Nadu and Kerala due to dietary restrictions observed by devotees. However, this year, such seasonal moderation has not had a noticeable impact on overall demand, they said.

Given the prevailing market conditions, NECC officials indicated that prices are unlikely to soften in the near term.

The farm-gate rate is expected to remain firm at least until the Pongal festival, which falls in mid-January, unless there is a sudden and significant change in supply or consumption patterns.

In the poultry industry, daily prices of eggs and chicken are typically determined in advance by major producers or poultry associations, based on demand trends, supply availability, and broader market signals. With demand continuing to outpace supply, producers expect the current price levels to hold in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor