Namami Gange pavilion draws people at Maha Kumbh, devotees laud govt initiative

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 22 Namami Gange Pavilion has been set up at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Sangam city Prayagraj. This pavilion which is drawing the attention of the people, gives information about the cleanliness and conservation of the Ganga River.

Speaking to IANS, the devotees praised the Namami Gange pavilion. A woman devotee said that through the Namami Gange Pavilion, information has been provided about Mother Ganga. Proper arrangements have been made for the devotees coming here.

Another devotee said, “The architecture of the Namami Gange pavilion was a sight to behold. Here is information about the river Ganga. The central government is also doing a good job for cleaning the river Ganga, but I believe that the public should also be aware.”

“I got to know a lot by coming here. It's great to be here,” the woman devotee added.

Another woman devotee said that the message of cleanliness has been given through the Namami Gange pavilion. “I have felt very good coming here and there is every single information related to the Ganga, which is telling about its grandeur.”

Subedar Sarvesh Tiwari, posted in the Ganga Task Force, said that the purpose of building the Namami Gange Pavilion is to increase awareness about Ganga among the people. “Here we are giving information to the people on behalf of Namami Gange on how to keep the Ganga river clean. Our three columns are stationed in Banaras, Kanpur and Prayagraj. Here we also check the quality of water and also take care of which plant can be planted where.”

“We appeal to the people more and more to not use single-use plastic so that it does not harm the environment,” He told IANS.

